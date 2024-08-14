Russian actress and blogger Varvara Shmykova showed her figure in a revealing manner. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 32-year-old star of the TV series “Chicks” shared a photo in which she appeared in a tight white knitted dress. In the posted frame, it is clear that for the duration of the shoot, the celebrity gave up her bra and shoes.

“I remember from childhood how I looked with delight at my mother’s figure, her tanned skin and strong arms. It seemed to me that here she was – a real woman. Over the years, it became clear that appearance is only the tip of the iceberg,” she captioned the post.

