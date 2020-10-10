The Russian actor Dmitry Sharakois, who played Boris Levin in the TV series Interns, was urgently hospitalized in London with a severe headache and throbbing throughout his body. The artist wrote about this in his closed Instagram-account, reports “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

The star of the series felt the first symptoms a few weeks ago, but turned to doctors only now, because he decided that it could be a stroke or heart attack.

“I would be very happy if they leave me in the hospital. I haven’t felt so close to death for a long time, ”the actor signed the publication. He noted that he was waiting for the test results to understand what happened to him.

Sharakois went to live in London in 2019. He worked at a construction site, after which he got a job as a waiter in a restaurant.

Previously, the artist performed at the Malaya Bronnaya Theater, as well as at the Mayakovsky Theater. The star of the series left the project in the third season, and in 2014 he played Shurik in the remake of “Prisoner of the Caucasus”. Periodically, Sharakois returns to Moscow to earn money, takes part in auditions and plays in performances, but connects his future with life in Europe.