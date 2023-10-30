American actress Goldie Hawn spoke about communicating with aliens

American actress Goldie Hawn, known for her role in the film Overboard, spoke about contact with aliens. Quotes her Fox News.

The 77-year-old actress recalled coming into contact with “two or three” alien beings when she was 20 years old. Hawn admitted that she had never shared this story before. According to her, the incident occurred while she was working as a dancer in Anaheim, California.

“I remember so well: I walked out the door, sat on the step, looked up into the dark sky and saw all these stars. And all I could think about was: how huge the world is, how small we are, are we alone in the whole vast Universe? And she said: “I know that you are there, that we are not alone, I would like to meet one day,” said the actress.

A few months later, Hawn was dancing in a city that is close to the desert. The Overboard star said she decided to take a nap in the car after a tiring rehearsal, but was disturbed by a strange noise. After that, the actress looked out of the car window and saw “two or three triangular-shaped heads.”

“They were silver in color, with a slit for a mouth, tiny noses and no ears. They pointed at me in the car as if they were discussing me, as if I was the subject of their discussion. And they were buzzing,” she added, noting that the aliens also touched her face.

Earlier, Goldie Hawn explained why she refused to get engaged to action star Kurt Russell after 40 years of relationship.