The star of the film “Arrhythmia”, 73-year-old theater and film actress Albina Tikhanova was urgently hospitalized with severe fractures of her arms and legs. This was announced by a friend of the artist Pavel Alimov in Facebook…

In social networks, the man said that the accident occurred on May 30, when Tikhanova went shopping. She stumbled, fell unsuccessfully and suffered fractures of her right leg and both arms. Now the actress is in the Moscow hospital in the Vykhino district. She is deprived of the opportunity to move independently, while the elderly woman are going to be discharged from the medical institution on Friday.

“In the current state, she cannot serve herself and urgently needs a nurse,” Alimov stressed, adding that this will require money. He asked everyone who was not indifferent for financial participation.

Albina Tikhanova was born on June 11, 1947 in Novosibirsk. In the seventies she moved to Moscow. The actress has served in the New Drama Theater, the Moscow Art Theater, the Novosibirsk Red Torch Theater and the Sergei Bezrukov Theater. She is known to a wide audience for such domestic series and films as “Quiet Don”, “House Arrest”, “Moscow Saga”, “Boomer” and “Arrhythmia”. It is noted that at the moment the artist lives exclusively on a small pension and does not participate in the filming of new projects.