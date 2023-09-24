The autopsy examination carried out on Angus Cloud highlighted the presence of various narcotic substances in his system: he died of an overdose

About a month after the tragic death of Angus Cloud, a young American actor who became famous for his role in the TV series Euphoria, the causes of his death have been made known. The autopsy confirmed that it was an accidental overdose. Therefore, the rumors that had circulated after his death, which spoke of a suicide, were definitively dampened.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that today we had to say goodbye to an incredible man. As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and has struggled intensely with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing that Angus is now reunited with his father, who was his best friend. We hope that his passing will remind others that they are not alone and that they do not have to fight alone in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, his laughter and his love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.

With this statement it was the actor’s family who announced the death on July 31st completely unexpected tragedy and devastating.

A double drama, if you consider that only a week earlier he had also died dad of Angus, with whom the actor himself had a special relationship.

Overdose for Angus Cloud

In the days following Angus Cloud’s death, rumors had spread voices who spoke of one of his extreme gesture. Suicide, it was said, due to the tremendous and unbearable pain caused by the death of his father.

Already the mother of the star of Euphoria he had tried to tone down the chatter, explaining that instead it had been one absolutely accidental fatality and not an autonomous gesture.

Today, almost two months after the tragedy, the official confirmation of the woman’s words.

The autopsy examination highlighted the presence of various narcotic substances in Angus’ system, such as fentanyl, methamphetamines, benzodiazepines and cocaine. A mix that turned out to be a success for the 25-year-old.

Even though time has passed, dozens and dozens of them continue to appear on social media condolence messages and thoughts that want to honor the memory of a true acting talent, who passed away too soon.