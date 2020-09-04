Tim and Fred, the stars thanks to their YouTube channel: Twins’s the new trend. (YOUTUBE SCREENSHOTS)

Tim and Fred, 22, from the town of Gary near Chicago, Indiana, have become web stars thanks to their YouTube channel: Twins’s the new trend. The concept is simple: their subscribers advise them old songs, “gold” songs, they choose those they have never heard a note of and they film their reaction during the first hearing. In short, they did I will always love you by Whitney Houston, Hey joe by Jimmy Hendrix or even Rocket man by Elton John. But their ultimate card for a few days is a 40-year-old title: In the air tonight by Phil Collins, whom they loved.

The drum solo had its effect, the twins were completely blown away by what for us is only an old hit, a song too heard. But now, their joy is contagious: 7 million views in a few days. And not only : In the Air Tonight saw its sales increase by 1110% and ended up in third place in the Top iTunes. In short: a box, which earned the two brothers to be quoted by Alicia Keys, Annie Lennox and Dolly Parton. CNN and the New York Times seized on the phenomenon to explain that the lesson of all this is that the “young people of today” would be prisoners of the algorithms of streaming sites which only offer them what looks like they like.

The Williams twins listen to rap from the 2000s, they are only offered rap from the 2000s. The time for musical discoveries in the car thanks to the radio or by rummaging through the vinyls of seniors is over. We could lament. But there are the twins. These twins who discover and make discover tubes. Why is it a hit? Why are their videos getting so many likes, shares, and comments? Perhaps because in these dark times, when a virus puts distance between us, the music recreates the link, even through a screen interposed. And then because the twins give us the opportunity to marvel, we too two minutes, by finding emotion where we no longer thought to hear. Frankly, just for that, thank you twins !