Nomcebo Zikode in his music video “Jerusalema”. (YOUTUBE SCREENSHOTS)

Unless you were deprived of an internet connection this summer, you couldn’t escape Jerusalema, the 2020 hit: 150 million views on Youtube:

It is the title most broadcast on the radio this week in France according to the SNEP ranking, the National Union of Phonographic Publishing. The previous week it was the same. Just like two weeks ago. We know more the name of the title of this South African song than that of its interpreter, Nomcebo Zikode.

She was born 26 years ago, far from the glitter and the spotlight, in the township of Epumalanga, near Durban in South Africa, a poor neighborhood where the monthly salary caps at 20 euros. Very early, as a child, she took up singing, gospel music, revealing a surprisingly vibrant voice for her age, and at 10, thanks to the talent competition of the national radio, she slowly but surely started a career as a chorister. For years, she will sing for others, make voices, choirs. Until his meeting, a year ago, with Master KG, a young producer in search of hits, who asked him to write lyrics for his music. Nomcebo therefore offers him a prayer, sung in the Zulu language. She tells about her doubts, her guilt, stories of sin and asking for forgiveness. The track is recorded, mixed and ready to try its luck, like so many others before it. Except that happened … the coronavirus, and with it the global need to be positive.

In February, a first viral video uses Jerusalema to make fun of it, to smile at the contrast between the choreography and the devout words sung by Nomcebo. And then there was the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge, party from TikTok:

Among the many illustrations, there is a video of police officers dancing to music in Cape Town or that of priests in cassocks in Italy:

Then come those of caregivers in France, soldiers in Ghana, firefighters in Turkey, Christiano Ronaldo in Portugal, Janet Jackson in the United States! In short, Nomcebo and his Jerusalema make the planet dance.

It’s not the song of the century, but it’s the song of the year… 2020, crazy year. The little girl from the township still can’t get over it but allows us, despite the surrounding stagnation, to smile again and share a few dance steps, which is more in respect of barrier gestures, so let’s take advantage of it. .