Dollar bills piled up. Illustrative photo. (ALFRED GESCHEIDT / PHOTO ARCHIVE)

He’s an American, $ 8 billion in fortune, modest next to Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, but still: he’s one of the 2,153 people in the world who own more than a billion. Or rather “he was doing”, since Charles “Chuck” Feeney, 89 years old, chose to give everything to associations, hospitals, universities.

This is the story of a promise he made to himself 38 years ago, that of redistributing what his company Duty Free Shoppers made him earn.. The perfume, alcohol and duty-free tobacco shops in airports, that’s him. A particularly profitable empire, which brought him considerable sums. Too much, according to him. In 1982, he therefore created a fund called Atlantic Philanthropies, to which he transferred in a few months all the shares he had in Duty Free Shoppers. Secretly, without telling anyone, not even his partner who would only learn about it 12 years later!

What is special is that Charles Feeney did not give everything at the same time, he went million by million, cause by cause for 36 years: 62 million for anti-death penalty collectives, 76 million for supporters of a social security system in the United States, 270 million for hospitals in Vietnam, but also for the fight against cancer and AIDS patients. In total, 700 million for health and 3.7 billion for education, schools, universities. “Because wealth, he said, it only serves to help others, that’s why you have to give it, and give it while you are alive. “ And, we would add, give it discreetly. Chuck Feeney only made anonymous donations, sometimes forcing his representatives to convince the lucky beneficiaries that the money that fell from the sky did not come from a mafia.

For six days, the coffers of Atlantic Charity have finally been empty, the philanthropist has followed through on his promise. According to the magazine Forbes, he has no Rolex, no car, no yacht, no house, just a two-room apartment in San Francisco and $ 2 million in his account for his old age and health costs. “I don’t hate money, he said, but deep down, no one needs to have that many. “ A simple, obvious principle that, looking at your life, really applies very well when you’re a billionaire.