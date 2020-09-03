Youssef Kaddar, educator in a retirement home in Molenbeek (Belgium). (YOUTUBE SCREENSHOTS)

Youssef Kaddar, 32, was received Wednesday, September 2 by His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium as “hero in the fight against the coronavirus”. He is neither an emergency physician nor a resuscitator but his job is vital: he is an educator in a retirement home in Molenbeek and, through the operation #Full of hope, Internet users have named him the hero of the crisis. In fact, five other Belgian citizens had the honor of a royal audience, but it is he, Youssef, who is making the headlines among our neighbors.

To understand, we must remember the atmosphere that reigned in March: confinement, fear, and then our elders in retirement homes, deprived of visitors. This was the case in the establishment where Youssef Kaddar works, the residence of the Acacias, in Molenbeek. Each elderly person was required to stay in their room, without contact or leaving. So he recreated the link differently. In particular, by organizing giant karaoke, the sound system installed outside, inviting each resident to open their window to sing. All this filmed and shared on Facebook. He’s used to it, he’s been posting videos for years, but there, “Covid” effect, the number of likes very quickly exceeded that of residents and is counted in the tens of thousands. For Ephad videos, it’s huge. The apotheosis being a video crossed with another retirement home in Quebec, where residents of Brussels and Quebec sing together: nearly a million views. In a country of eleven million inhabitants.

Very quickly, the media seized on the phenomenon: from RTBF to the newspaper The evening, all of them ran to the Acacias residence to interview Youssef. It felt good, it was proof that, despite the tragedy, despite the deaths, there are great stories. Belgium smiled. And then the fear subsided, the confinement ended and the routine returned. We forgot Youssef, until this invitation to the royal palace which gave him, for a day, to the front page of the news. One day is short. So he used it to remind that “retirement homes should not be dying places that the elderly want to sing, dance, have fun”. To live. Covid or not. Implied “do not forget”. Because that’s also what this story tells us: it’s that sometimes, unfortunately, we forget a little quickly.