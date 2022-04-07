After the lack of goals in Club América, the institution would bet on resorting to the basic forces and putting pressure on them or substituting Henry Martin in the blue-cream attack.
Therefore, the coaching staff of Fernando Ortiz I would look for options in the U-20, a category that the Argentine coach knows, after having worked there for months before taking over as coach of the first team.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
In this contest, the attacker of the Mexican team has been left to duty and in this situation his replacement would already be contemplated and it is about Stephen LozanoMexican Under-20 striker who has more goals than Martin.
Instead, Lush He does not stop scoring goals in his participation with the club and the U-20 team, that way he would have the opportunity to show himself in the first team to try to solve the team’s lack of goals.
It is said that players like Iker Moreno, Karel Campos and his own Stephen Lozanohave the opportunity to have minutes in the First Division to strengthen the squad, something that was not progressing in recent semesters, given the multiple signings that prevented the quarry from advancing.
It must be remembered that currently Henry Martin is considered by Gerardo Martino As one of the strikers with options to attend the 2022 Qatar World Cup with the Mexican team, likewise, the striker has a valid contract until the summer of 2024 with the Coapa team.
#star #America #quarry #lead #team
Leave a Reply