Russian actor Sergei Selin was sued for non-payment of utilities. Writes about this Telegram-Shot channel.

It is known that through his individual entrepreneur the star of “Streets of Broken Lanterns” rents out real estate in St. Petersburg. At the same time, at one of the facilities, the 63-year-old artist owed 50 thousand rubles for electricity, as a result of which the State Unitary Enterprise “Fuel and Energy Complex of St. Petersburg” filed a lawsuit in order to collect the debt.

