The famous singer, participant in the second season of the musical reality show “Star Factory” Yulia Savicheva revealed the underside of the project. In an interview with Laura Jugelia, available at YouTubeshe said that in the beginning it was difficult for her to cope with the popularity that suddenly came upon her.

Savicheva explained that the project participants were constantly on the set and did not realize how popular the reality show was making them. “The only moment that we could appreciate was the Friday concerts, when we saw people gathering around our car and just starting to fan like hell. We didn’t understand how this could happen? After all, we live there quietly. And it turns out that such transformations are taking place there,” she recalled.

The singer said that at the beginning it was difficult for her to get used to popularity. In particular, according to Savicheva, when she walked down the street, many people turned to follow her.

Earlier, the finalist of the third season of “Star Factory” Yulia Mikhalchik said that she experienced extreme stress on the project, which is why she began to have health problems. According to the singer, the doctor prescribed her medications, which caused her to gain a lot of weight. Later, Mikhalchik decided to lose weight and eventually developed anorexia.