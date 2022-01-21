American actress Cynthia Nixon spoke out about the removal of the episode with her colleague Chris Noth from the finale of the continuation of Sex and the City. About it informs entertainment tonight.

The artist was supposed to appear in one of the scenes of the sequel’s finale, which was called “And just like that,” but this moment was decided to be cut when charges of rape were brought against Nota. Nixon rejoiced at the move.

“I think we are very lucky that these changes have been made. We are very proud of our show,” said the actress.

Earlier, the leading roles in the sequel Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis spoke about the situation around Knot. “We are deeply saddened by the allegations made against Chris Noth. We support women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it can be very difficult and we admire it,” the actresses said in a joint statement.

Earlier, two women who did not know each other personally told The Hollywood Reporter that Chris Noth raped them in 2004 and 2015. According to one of them, the actor invited her to his apartment, first kissed her without asking, and then raped her. After that, she had to go to the doctors. A third woman later made similar accusations. She stated that Noth molested her in 2010 when she was 18 years old.