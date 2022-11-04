A film about Perm within the framework of the One Day in the City project will be presented by theater and film actress, star of the TV series Real Boys, as well as the host of the TV channel My Planet Zoya Berber. In the film, she revealed the life hacks of life in her hometown and compiled an exclusive guide to its most interesting points.

“If Perm suddenly happened in your life, and you didn’t even have time to google anything about it, then just follow the green line. It just starts from the monument “Permyak – salty ears” and passes through all the key sights of the city, ”the star shared, noting that a photo with this monument is included in the mandatory tourist program.

In addition, in the movies, the artist takes a lesson in skateboarding, meets with a robot, introduces the audience to the Permian style and talks about the cultural life of the city. According to her, Perm is famous for its cultural life.

“Perm is also famous for its ballet school, and we also have a huge number of theaters. And in the summer there are many festivals, including Diaghilev, ”she shared.

On Saturday, November 5, at 14:00, as part of the Golden Turtle Wildlife Festival, Berber will present the film on the main stage of the festival and answer questions from the audience.

Earlier, Berber found an explanation for the gloomy faces of many residents of Moscow. The actress said that she moved from Perm to the capital with the start of filming in the popular TV series Real Boys.