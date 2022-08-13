People’s Artist of the RSFSR Lyudmila Khityaeva was hospitalized

People’s Artist of the RSFSR Lyudmila Khityaeva was injured and ended up in a hospital in Moscow. About it informs REN TV source.

According to the interlocutor of the channel, the star of the “Quiet Don” fell and hit his head at home in the center of the capital.

Earlier it was reported that the actress decided to rebury her parents in Moscow. Khityaeva said that many granite monuments appeared at the Preobrazhensky cemetery during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, it became difficult to get to the graves of relatives: sometimes you have to go sideways, and in some places “almost crawl,” she said.

91-year-old Lyudmila Khityaeva is known for such films as “Evenings on a Farm near Dikanka”, “Virgin Soil Upturned”, “The Cook”, “Finist – the Clear Falcon” and “The Dog Walked on the Piano”.