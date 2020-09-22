Actress Emma Stone secretly married and got pregnant. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old La La Lenda star and her 35-year-old lover, producer and director Dave McCurry, were spotted while walking around Los Angeles, both wearing the same gold rings. In addition, the artist was wearing a baggy jumpsuit, under which you can see a slightly rounded belly. Earlier, jewelry designer Tova Malibu talked about meeting the actress and suggested that Stone was pregnant.

In March, it was reported that the actress canceled the wedding due to the coronavirus epidemic. The date had to be postponed due to the introduction of quarantine in Los Angeles.

Emma Stone is best known for films such as La La Land, This Stupid Love, The Servant, Birdman, and Achiever in Easy Acting. In 2017, she was recognized as the highest paid actress. In 12 months, she earned $ 26 million.