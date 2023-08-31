The video of the dance on the beach was published on Instagram, a social network banned in the Russian Federation, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia)actress Elena Zakharova.

“Incendiary music, the sound of the surf, could not resist dancing! The vacation is over, vivid impressions remain, ”the celebrity wrote.

In the video, the artist dances on the seashore in a black two-piece swimsuit, with loose hair and accessories: a pendant with a pendant and earrings.

Bomb figure. Pretty woman”, “You are cute and damn beautiful”, “Class figure”, “What willpower is needed to have such a figure”, “Cool swimsuit and figure”, “Chic”, “Irresistible”, “I always admire your figure – she delightful”, “Goddess Aphrodite”, “figure fire”, “Chic you and your figure,” admired the fans.

Earlier, Elena Zakharova showed her dancing in the gym