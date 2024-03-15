People's Artist of the Russian Federation Natalya Selezneva was hospitalized with pneumonia

People's Artist of Russia Natalya Selezneva was hospitalized with double pneumonia, reports TASS.

She explained to the agency that she had contracted a viral infection and had been in a medical facility for three days.

“It’s good that I’m in the hospital, because they wouldn’t have gotten me out of it at home,” the actress admitted. Selezneva added that doctors are not yet making any predictions about discharge.

78-year-old actress of the Satire Theater Natalya Selezneva is known for her roles in the films “Ivan Vasilyevich Changes His Profession,” “Operation Y and Other Adventures of Shurik,” “It Can’t Be!” and many others.

In January, it was reported that she urgently consulted doctors due to complications that began after she suffered from coronavirus. Selezneva complained of not feeling well, runny nose and cough. Doctors diagnosed her with an acute respiratory tract infection, but ruled out the risk of pneumonia.