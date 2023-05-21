Baku – Sophia Raffaeli won gold medals on ball and clubs at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku. The blue, silver yesterday in the individual all around competition, scored 33,650 points, overtaking the Bulgarian Stiliana Nikolova and the Azeri Zohra Aghamirova. In the hoop final, Raffaeli finished in fourth place (32-50 points), while the gold medal was won by the Ukrainian Viktoriia Onopriienko (33.250).

The Butterflies settle for fifth place

With a total of 63,150 points in the All around, Alessia Maurelli, Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Daniela Mogurean, Laura Paris and Alessia Russo, coached by Emanuela Maccarani and the staff of the Desio Academy, finish behind Ukraine (64,100) . Bulgaria (68,050) is the new continental champion who succeeds Israel (67,300), who won the title in Tel Aviv in 2022 and who today in Baku must settle for second place. The bronze medal goes to the hosts. With 65,400, the Azeri team maintains the result obtained last year. Returning from six medals in the 2023 World Cup circuit which will close with the Italian stage in Milan (July 21-23), the Airmen of the Air Force began the general competition in the first group, starting with the 5 circles, accompanied by the song by Michael Jackson “They don’t care about us” with which they made the audience dance at the Milli Gymnastics Arena in Baku and rated with 34,150 points.

In the next rotation it was the turn of the exercise with 3 ribbons and 2 balls where they scored 29 net points – mounted on the notes of a medley “Mercy in darkness and Strength of Thousand Men” by Bergesen/Phoenix – but soiled by two tool losses on collaborations.

«I’m really happy because today we’re back on the platform with the team that had set off in winter preparation to compete on this year’s big occasions – Maccarani declared at the end of the match – A few days to see them working together again and I think this is the departure towards what will then be the most important goal for us: the World Championships in Valencia, qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Two finals tomorrow. The girls have to concentrate and they will certainly treasure today’s experience to be even more determined tomorrow (today, ed)». In fact, the Butterflies secure tomorrow’s specialty finals, live on Rai Sport from 2 to 4.30 pm, Italian time.