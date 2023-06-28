In Chelyabinsk, the star of “House-2” Dzhavadov will be judged for harassing local restaurateurs

Investigators of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chelyabinsk Region have completed an investigation into the criminal case of a blogger who regularly made scandals in local restaurants, refused to pay the bill and recorded the situation on video. This was reported to Lente.ru by the department.

The man will be tried under articles 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Hooliganism”), 112 (“Intentional infliction of moderate bodily harm”) and 159 (“Fraud”).

According to the investigation, in November 2022, the blogger came to the restaurant and deliberately began to violate the rules of conduct, behave defiantly, loudly and aggressively complain about the establishment and the quality of service. And then he shot the owner of the restaurant with an aerosol device. The man received moderate injuries.

In another cafe, the defendant introduced himself as an inspector, and then convinced the owners that he had discovered violations and demanded a fine of 30,000 rubles.

The regional Ministry of Internal Affairs does not name the blogger. According to 74.ru, we are talking about the former participant of the television project “Dom-2” Alfred Javadov. He was detained in December 2022 for debauchery and shooting at a restaurant. Then a criminal case of hooliganism was opened against him. Further, a criminal case of fraud was opened against Javadov.

On June 19, the Kalininsky District Court of Chelyabinsk released the former member of Doma-2 from the pre-trial detention center. His preventive measure was changed to house arrest.