Mash: the star of “House-2” Baryshev, who came from the Northern Military District zone, was robbed in Moscow

Former participant of the popular reality show “Dom-2” Nikita Baryshev was robbed in Moscow of almost two million rubles. Mash reports this in Telegram.

According to the publication, Baryshev came to Moscow on vacation from the special military operation (SVO) zone. When the Dom-2 star was relaxing in a nightclub in the capital, 1.8 million rubles were stolen from his bank card.

After Baryshev noticed the missing funds, he contacted the police.

At the end of August, an employee of the TNT channel was robbed of almost two million rubles in Moscow. He fell asleep on the street, leaving equipment worth 1.8 million rubles next to him. When the channel employee woke up, the equipment was not nearby. The police managed to quickly find the thief: he hid the stolen goods in one of the entrances near the place where the TV channel employee was sleeping.

Nikita Baryshev became famous thanks to filming the show “Dom-2”. He was a participant in the project from 2019 to 2020. In September 2022, he went to the NWO zone.