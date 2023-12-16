Ex-participant of the reality show “Dom-2” Alexander Zadoynov volunteered for the Northern Military District

Former participant in the reality show “Dom-2” Alexander Zadoynov volunteered for the special military operation (SVO) zone. The TV channel reports this “Megapolis”.

The star of the television project signed a contract in Nizhnevartovsk on Friday, December 15. He said that he did not want to go to the front from Moscow, Sochi or his native Yaroslavl. “The explanation is simple: in Nizhnevartovsk, like in no other city, you can feel the humane and professional attitude towards volunteers,” said Zadoynov. According to him, his conscience does not allow him to stay at home.

“Now it’s my time to go and continue the work of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers. We must not forget history, otherwise every time all sorts of “evil spirits” will encroach on our sovereignty and try to rewrite history,” explained the ex-participant of the TV show.

Zadoynov added that the older children accepted his decision, as did his wife. “Of course, they worry, but they believe in me, and I believe,” he concluded.

Alexander Zadoynov served in the jet division and studied shooting.

