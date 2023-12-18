Russian TV presenter, blogger and star of the reality show “Dom-2” Victoria Bonya called the most ridiculous rumor about herself the claim that she snuck into the Cannes Film Festival by climbing over the fence. She spoke on this topic in a conversation with presenter Laysan Utyasheva in the show “Daring Cooking,” available on YouTube.

“The most ridiculous rumor about me is repeated year after year. I think this is very ridiculous and funny. This characterizes how much people would like to believe that I always climb over the fence to the Cannes Film Festival, that they always drive me out of there,” said Bonya.

She also stated that she first came to the Cannes Film Festival when she worked in Monaco on radio. “When you work in media, you can get accredited,” she explained. Bonya mentioned buying a ticket as another way to get to the event. “The next time I met everyone, that is, I know absolutely everything,” she said.

Previously, Bonya said that now she no longer needs to buy a ticket to the Cannes Film Festival, since she collaborates with various brands and represents their outfits.