Former participant of the reality show “Dom-2” Ventslav Vengrzhanovsky found himself on the street after a quarrel with his mother-in-law. The star of the TV project announced this on his page on the social network Instagram…

According to 39-year-old Vengrzhanovsky, his “tensions with his mother-in-law reached a climax,” and she kicked him out of the apartment in which he lived with his wife. The former participant of “House-2” also complained that he was counting on the support of his friends, “but they made it clear that they were not up to me.” “I am urgently forced to look for housing on a gratuitous basis for at least a month,” Wenceslav wrote and asked for help from subscribers.

Not all users expressed sympathy for Vengrzhanovsky. So, some of them offered the ex-participant of the reality show to get a job.

Earlier it became known that the star of “House-2” Rustam Solntsev was banned from leaving the country because of the debt of the company “Neftegazstroymontazh”, the general director of which the showman was several years ago. However, the former participant in the reality show himself says that he was credited with a debt of 218 million rubles by mistake.

TNT TV channel officially announced the termination of work on “Dom-2” on December 18. The closure was explained by low ratings and the refusal of many advertisers to cooperate. The reality show has been on air since 2004 and has been repeatedly criticized, with MPs and activists regularly demanding that the project be closed.

Subsequently, it was reported that negotiations on the future of “House-2” are being conducted with large online cinemas, as well as with the sites of STS Media. According to the source of the StarHit edition, the broadcast of the reality show will be resumed by the STS Love TV channel.