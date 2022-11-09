Actress Nathalie Emmanuel appeared on the set of the film “Megapolis” in a transparent dress

Actress Nathalie Emmanuel appeared on the set of the film “Megapolis” in a revealing outfit. Footage from the set was published by the publication Daily Mail.

The Game of Thrones star appeared in a sheer maxi dress with a plunging neckline. It is clear that the artist did not wear a bra. At the same time, the stylists completed her look with long earrings and a massive gold-colored bracelet, as well as a small chain bag and high-heeled sandals to match the jewelry.

Photo: Backgrid USA / Legion-media.ru

It is known that the director of the tape worth 100 million dollars (about six billion rubles) was Francis Ford Coppola. Emmanuelle’s partners in the film included actors Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza and Shia LaBeouf.

