Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Thailand midfielder Thanawat Swingchithaewon confirmed that the victory over the UAE and Malaysia in the last two matches of the “War Elephants” represents the way back for the team in Group G in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Asian Cup in China.

Thanawat, 21, a Leicester City under-23 footballer, had the opportunity to participate in his first international match with Thailand, when his Japanese coach Akira Nishino pushed him against Indonesia 2-2 at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai as part of the tour. Seventh.

The Thai national team, which is preparing to face the Emirates on Monday at Zabeel Stadium in Al Wasl Club, is third in Group G with 9 points, compared to 11 for Vietnam, the leader in five games, and 9 points for each of the Emirates, which played five games, and Thailand and Malaysia, who played six games, while I got Indonesia on the first point.

Thanawat began his football career at the age of six in Thailand, before moving with his family to France in 2004, to find his place in the Nancy team, “one of the first-class clubs”, which sponsored his talent for about 7 seasons, during which he made his way to the teams of the age groups in France, and then moved on. He joined the ranks of the “foxes”, taking advantage of his French citizenship in addition to being a Thai player in origin.

Thanawat, who wore the No. 10 shirt in the match against Indonesia 2-2 in the seventh round, expressed his happiness with the first participation with his country, and said: “I am very proud and happy to play for the Thai team in my first match despite the disappointing draw, but we will work even harder to return.” Stronger in the next two matches against the UAE and Malaysia.

He added, “I was a little surprised to get the first opportunity to participate with a decision from coach Akira Nishino, but I was always ready to help my teammates, and I think that as a team we are playing well but we need to finish the attacks better to get the required results.”