American actress Sydney Sweeney starred in Frankies bikini ad

American actress Sydney Sweeney took part in advertising of swimwear brand Frankies. She shared the corresponding shots on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The Euphoria star, 25, posed for a photo in a £240 black bikini and lace stockings to match her swimming suit. The image of a celebrity was complemented by a large necklace in the form of a cross. At the same time, the TV star’s hair was loosened and styled in waves, and makeup was applied to her face in nude shades.

Subscribers admired the appearance of Sweeney in the comments under the post. “Pretty”, “Just wow”, “I love you”, “The best”, “Sexy”, “Perfect body”, — expressed by numerous netizens.

Sweeney was reportedly involved in the design of the Frankies bikini line.

In November 2022, actress Sydney Sweeney appeared in public in a metal corset with a deep neckline. The actress came to the GQ magazine’s “Person of the Year” award ceremony in London in a black bodycon dress by the New York brand LaQuan Smith maxi length with a cutout in the chest and abdomen.