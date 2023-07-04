Actress Sydney Sweeney in a black bikini hit the lens of the paparazzi in Ibiza

American actress Sydney Sweeney rested on the beach and got into the lens of the paparazzi. Relevant pictures published Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old Euphoria star was filmed while on holiday in Ibiza with friends. The celebrity went to the ocean in a black bikini with a decor in the form of a ring on the bodice. At the same time, her hair was loose, and there was no makeup on her face. Of the accessories, Sweeney chose to wear several gold necklaces, the brand of which was not disclosed.

Readers of the publication admired the appearance of the actress in the comments under the posted frames. “Pretty Woman”, “Perfect Body”, “Beautiful Young Girl”, “Natural Beauty”, – expressed numerous fans.

In April, Sydney Sweeney showed the body in a bikini. The actress starred in a frank advertisement for swimwear by the American brand Frankies. In the photo shoot, she appeared in the company of the founder of this clothing brand, Francesca Aiello. The girls posed in the back seat of a car in a cherry-print bikini.