Actress Yulia Takshina said that with age it is more difficult to build new relationships

Russian actress Yulia Takshina said that the older a person becomes, the more difficult it is for him to meet a worthy partner and build a healthy relationship with him. Her opinion on the reasons for the frequent loneliness of mature women, she expressed in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

The Don’t Be Born Beautiful star explained that by a certain age, life in all areas “settles down”. Because of this, it can be difficult to let a new person into your well-established life, since in this case the comfort zone will certainly collapse.

Takshina also noted that mature women more soberly assess a potential partner and are less likely to make concessions and adapt to him. “You are less likely to compromise. And, on the contrary, somewhere you begin to turn a blind eye to things that you previously considered unacceptable. (…) The veil of youthful charm subsides, and you become more sighted, ”the actress emphasized.

