Desperate Housewives star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have sold their Los Angeles home. The couple could not find a new owner of the property for several years, clarifies Dirt.

Properties in residential Bel Air have been listed for sale several times, with prices ranging from $5.6 million to $6.9 million. Three years later, Richards and Umansky were able to get rid of the mansion. It was acquired by business coach Amanda Francis for $6.1 million (about 477.1 million rubles).

Built in 1972, the house has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a staff room. The mansion houses a cinema, a gym, a bar and a dressing room. Outside there is a swimming pool, sports field and spa. The area of ​​the house is 578.6 square meters, and the area of ​​the entire plot is 18.6 acres.

In 2017, Richards and Umansky moved to nearby Encino. In 2021, the couple rented a house in Bel Air to Desperate Housewives actress Sutton Strake for $25,000 a month.

Earlier in January, Scary Movie star Marlon Wayans also settled in Encino. The actor bought a modern farm in an elite area of ​​Los Angeles for $5.3 million.