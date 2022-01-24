Desperate Housewives star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have sold their Los Angeles home. The couple could not find a new owner of the property for several years, clarifies Dirt.
Properties in residential Bel Air have been listed for sale several times, with prices ranging from $5.6 million to $6.9 million. Three years later, Richards and Umansky were able to get rid of the mansion. It was acquired by business coach Amanda Francis for $6.1 million (about 477.1 million rubles).
Built in 1972, the house has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a staff room. The mansion houses a cinema, a gym, a bar and a dressing room. Outside there is a swimming pool, sports field and spa. The area of the house is 578.6 square meters, and the area of the entire plot is 18.6 acres.
In 2017, Richards and Umansky moved to nearby Encino. In 2021, the couple rented a house in Bel Air to Desperate Housewives actress Sutton Strake for $25,000 a month.
Earlier in January, Scary Movie star Marlon Wayans also settled in Encino. The actor bought a modern farm in an elite area of Los Angeles for $5.3 million.
