Russian actor Alexander Oleshko spoke about the concussion he received while filming

Russian actor Alexander Oleshko said that he repeatedly risked his health and even his life while working on film sets. His words leads Channel 5.

The Honored Artist of Russia spoke about the concussion he received during the creation of the series “Code of Honor”. “I even had a real concussion because some car nearby exploded and they went overboard with the pyrotechnics. Cinema is a high-risk enterprise, as it is written in the contract,” Oleshko noted.

Another incident, according to him, occurred during the filming of the film “The Turkish Gambit” – then he was almost run over by a horse. The star of the series “Daddy’s Daughters” did not notice that he was in the path of a rushing animal. The actor was saved by the director of the film, Janik Fayziev, who at the last moment managed to push the artist aside.

