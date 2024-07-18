Actress Grishaeva recalled that her first fee was three rubles

The star of the sitcom “Daddy’s Daughters”, actress Nonna Grishaeva revealed her first fee. Her words are quoted by aif.ru.

Grishaeva recalled that she received 3.5 rubles for filming in the movie “Photograph on the Wall” in 1979. She bought herself a doll with this amount.

The actress noted that in the 1990s she lived extremely modestly in a dormitory. “I, like Margarita, never asked anyone for anything. I understood that the piece of lard that my mother sent me had to last for a month, otherwise I would simply die of hunger,” Grishaeva admitted.

Earlier, the producer and creator of the TV channel “Friday!” Nikolay Kartozia revealed the fee of actor Dmitry Nagiyev. The media manager reported that the star of the series “Fizruk” receives several million rubles per filming day.