Diego Cocca, the new coach of the Mexican National Team, has attended various matches to see players for their first call. It is still not clear how the debutant coach’s list will be made up: if he will give an opportunity to the young talents who have been pushing hard, if he will continue the elements of the previous process or will bet on players he trusts.
Since his arrival at Tri, Cocca has left the doors open to all Mexican soccer players, regardless of whether they are naturalized or were not considered in the Gerardo Martino process. Names like Julián Quiñones, Julio César Furch, Matheus Doria and Nicolás Ibáñez have sounded like some of the soccer players not born in Mexico who could represent the team in the future.
For months the name of Álvaro Fidalgo, a figure of Club América, has also been considered, however, this option seems to be the furthest away. The Spanish midfielder, trained in the basic forces of Real Madrid, has been very clear about his position and has stated, on more than one occasion, that the possibility of representing another team other than Spain does not cross his mind .
“The dream of each person is to represent their country. I know that in my case the possibilities with Spain are non-existent, but dreams are to fulfill them (…) I think that Mexico has players in my position with incredible quality like Luis Chávez, Erick Sánchez, (Héctor) Herrera, Andrés Guardado and many more. I know that my dream is practically impossible today, but I want to have a chance with the Spanish team and the dream is there.”
– Alvaro Fidalgo
Fidalgo was considered by the Spanish team in the under 16 and under 17 categories. In Mexico he has had an impressive growth in football and is currently experiencing the best moment of his professional career. According to the Transfermarkt portal, his market value is around 6 million euros.
#star #America #called #Diego #Cocca
Leave a Reply