Actor Volkov told how he provoked artists to make jokes about him

Russian actor Nikita Volkov, who played a coach in the series “Difficult Teenagers,” spoke about an unusual way in which he helped his young colleagues feel more free during the filming of the first season of the project. He shared the details in the show “OK in touch!” on the Odnoklassniki social network, Lenta.ru reports.

“I think it was the first day of filming. (…) Five years ago, many of the guys were still students at theater universities. (…) It seemed to me that (…) it is necessary to create an atmosphere in which they will feel free, since they have the entire first season – this is actually bullying of my character, bullying of Kovalev,” the artist shared , noting that he created an atmosphere in which the actors could joke about him off-screen.

According to Volkov, he seemed to provoke the guys to make aggressive jokes directed at him. “And, let’s say, one joked… There are about six people standing there. One joked. Others – ha-ha-ha-ha-ha, laughed. They immediately created a kind of society against me. Your team. There is me and there is the team. That’s what I wanted,” the actor explained.

He noted that he managed to teach others to be friends against themselves. However, he noted, then the team still became more friendly and “everything went like clockwork.”

In 2022, they decided to film an adaptation of the Turkish series “Knock on My Door” in Russia. The main roles in the domestic film will be played by Nikita Volkov, who will play Serkan Bolat (Sergei Gradsky), and Liana Grib, who will play the role of Eda Yildiz (in the Russian version, the heroine will be called Alexandra).