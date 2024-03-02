Actor Kemstach said that he became more responsible after filming “The Boy’s Word”

Actor and star of the series “The Boy’s Word. Blood on the asphalt” Leon Kemstach told how filming changed his life and himself. This is reported by RIA News.

The actor spoke about how the series influenced him during a meeting with participants of the World Youth Festival, which takes place in Sirius, Krasnodar Territory.

“I have radically become a significant person in the media sphere, and if it’s about me inside, I have matured, I probably began to approach life responsibly,” Kemstach said. He also noted that he now began to more accurately understand which people should communicate with and which ones should be avoided.

Related materials:

The actor also responded to critics who said that “The Boy’s Word” contributes to the romanticization of gangsterism. In his opinion, after watching the series and especially its finale, smart people will immediately understand that under no circumstances should they act as its characters do.

It was previously reported that the actor of the series “The Boy’s Word. Blood on the asphalt” Lev Zulkarnaev admitted to alcohol addiction. According to the 24-year-old artist, he used to drink alcohol in large quantities.