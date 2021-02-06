The happiness on Tyson Fury’s face was evident.

In a video of just under a minute posted in June 2020, the boxer announced that the “biggest fight in British boxing history” it had finally been agreed.

Sports fans would finally get what they wanted to see the most: two matches between Anthony Joshua and Fury himself.

In addition to the sports scoop, however, Fury also confirmed, perhaps unintentionally, his link with Daniel Kinahan, a rumor that had been circulating in the boxing world for a long time. In the message, you can see how the heavyweight champion especially thanks “Dan” for having reached the agreement between the two fighters.

The revelation was a turning point not only for the sport but for Interpol and various government agencies around the world.

Is that Daniel Kinahan, a key man in Fury’s environment, is suspected of being one of the Europe’s greatest criminal minds, the leader of a cartel accused of murder, drug trafficking and arms trafficking.

The scandal was such that within days Fury announced that he would no longer work with Kinahan, but there would be no way to stop the tsunami that would hit boxing and some of its most powerful promoters.

The wave of information, however, has not achieved its ultimate goal. To this day, Daniel Kinahan remains a free man.

A path marked in crime

An image of Daniel Kinahan. Photo: Twitter @independent_ie

It could be said that, in some way, Daniel Kinahan was associated with crime since he came to the world.

Born in Dublin in 1977, his father, Christopher Kinahan, was one of the first heroin dealers in the Irish city. Kinahan father was, also, who founded the family cartel, known as the Kinahan Organized Crime Group (KOCG).

“He wasn’t just any guy taking over a drug ring. He was smarter, someone who strategically planned what was going to be the next move,” said Michael O’Sullivan, a counternarcotics agent who dealt with Christopher Kinahan in the 1990s. 80.

O’Sullivan spoke with the BBC, in the framework of a large investigation that the British media did on Kinahan.

Young Daniel made his initial steps under the tutelage of his father and in 2001 he had his first meeting with the authorities: He was arrested along with four other people for a fierce attack on two guards outside a stadium for greyhound racing. He was released after a few twists and turns.

It would take 8 more years for law enforcement agencies and governments to begin to notice him.

The turning point came in 2009, when his name was quoted in a cable from an American diplomat sent from Sierra Leone.

There he is mentioned as an “Irish businessman” suspected of being involved in drug trafficking throughout Europe, and that it would be looking to “expand in Africa.”

British boxer, Tyson Fury. Photo: AFP

The content of the cable was one of many secret US documents revealed by Wikileaks.

By this time, Kinahan and the KOCG were installed in Marbella. From the Spanish city, the cartel ran a drug trafficking and money laundering operation that touched every corner of the planet, from Brazil and Panama to Cyprus and Switzerland.

His departure from anonymity meant being in the center of the attention of the security agencies. In 2010, the Spanish authorities launched an investigation against him that led to a series of raids and arrests.

The investigation made clear the scope of the Kinahan criminal empire, which at this point was almost entirely run by Daniel: $ 1.4 million drug shipments every two months, an operation on gambling sites to launder the money. drug money and at least 60 luxury properties in Spain, most of them on the Costa del Sol.

The investigation spanned several years and even arrested the Kinahan. But they failed to link them to the most serious crimes, and Daniel Kinahan decided to undertake one.

Installed in Dubai, over the last decade it would become one of the top promoters in the world of boxing.

A youthful passion turned into a millionaire business

Daniel Kinahan’s passion for boxing was born during his youth in Dublin.

He had already run some of his own training centers before joining boxer Matthew Macklin in 2012 to found a gym and promotion company in Marbella called Macklin’s Gym Marbella, better known as MGM.

Despite its association with the world of crime, the place quickly became a magnet for talented boxers with a future. There was money and world-class infrastructure to accommodate the most promising prospects.

Bob Arum, one of the figures in the boxing world that Kinahan rubs shoulders with. Photo: AFP

Among the first pupils was Tom Stalker, who was captain of the English boxing team that competed in the 2012 Olympics. By the end of 2014, he already had two world champions, Liam Smith and Billy Joe Saunders.

The criminal life of Daniel Kinahan, however, kept turning up. In 2014, a gym coach was gunned down and a boxer was killed.

In 2016, at a fight presentation at the Regency Hotel in Dublin, two attackers stormed the scene and opened fire on the organizers, an attack that presumed intended to assassinate Kinahan.

The incident left two fatalities and sparked a criminal faction war in Dublin that would leave a balance of at least 18 dead.

The Kinahan cartel was singled out as the most responsible for the violence, and in 2018, the Supreme Court of Ireland accepted evidence indicating that the KOCG was a criminal group dedicated to drug trafficking that resorted to “execution style” killings to protect his interests.

The Regency Hotel with police cordon in 2016, after the shooting in the presentation of a boxing match in which two people died. Photo: AFP

And that their leader was Daniel Kinahan.

The disaster was the final straw for MGM. In 2017, it emerged that Kinahan would no longer be a part of MGM and Macklin, citing previous “bad publicity”, announced that the company would be changing its name to MKT Global.

At the end of that year, a businesswoman named Sandra Vaughan took over the leadership of MKT Global, emphasizing that the company had cut “all ties” with Kinaha.

However, it was not true. And it is at this moment that Tyson Fury appears in the story.

A champion on the canvas that rises

Tyson Fury poses with his titles.

In 2017, Fury was not having a good time. After winning the heavyweight title in 2015, he plunged into a period marked by drugs, alcohol and depression.

He had to give up his titles and his weight went through the roof.

However, it was at this time that his career began to take a turn … after joining the ranks of MKT Global.

For Matt Christie, the editor of the Boxing News publication who has followed Tyson Fury’s career closely, it is known that Daniel Kinahan played a “fundamental role” in rescuing the boxerr of his darkest hour.

While the union of MKT Global and Kinahan was not formal, in fact it was more than clear. After Kinahan moved to Dubai, the company also settled in the city of the United Arab Emirates.

From there, and thanks to the revitalization of Fury’s career, he has only grown and acquired more power. In 2019, he forged a deal with Bob Arum, America’s most powerful promoter in boxing, to jointly host five fights.

The money? 100 million dollars for everything.

With a roster of around 200 boxers, MKT Global is perhaps the largest boxing agency in the world. And apparently, with this level of prestige, Daniel Kinahan felt like he could step out of the shadows.

In addition to Fury’s message, there were also interviews with Bob Arum and British promoter Eddie Hearn in 2020, where they praised Kinahan and his work in boxing.

Kinahan’s move, however, didn’t work out. The mention of his name as the organizer of the fights between Fury and Joshua sparked an investigation in the Irish parliament.

As a result of this, MKT Global announced, like Fury, that they cut all ties with the Irishman.

As we have already seen, this is not the first time this has happened. Until it reappears Daniel Kinahan will continue to live in the shadows.