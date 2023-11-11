At 86 years of age, he died Spiros Focásthe ‘Rambo 3’ actor known for his collaboration with Sylvester Stallone in the 1988 film. His family shared the sad news through a statement on social media.

The artist, of Greek nationality, was also recognized for his participation in productions such as ‘The Jewel of the Nile’, and was hospitalized in Athens, according to his wife, Lilian Panagiotopoulou, in a post on Facebook.

YOU CAN SEE: An unrecognizable David Caruso appeared in “Rambo”: this was 20 years before “CSI Miami”

What did Spiros Focás, the actor from ‘Rambo 3’, die of?

In the same statement shared, Spiros Focás’ wife assured that the actor had been fighting several health problems, which is why they led him to move to the city of Corinth (Athens) looking for a better quality of life. However, he did not resist.

Spiros Phocas was one of Greece’s most prominent actors. Photo: News in the spotlight

Who was Spiros Phocas?

He was at the time one of the best actors in Greece. Even the Minister of Culture of that country, Lina Mendoni, spoke out and lamented the death of Spiros Focás, ensuring that he was “one of the best-known and most beloved actors in the country.”

The artist made his film debut in the film ‘Bloody Twilight’ (1959) by Andreas Lambrino, which was successfully presented at the Cannes Film Festival. As a result of this experience, he was requested for other large-scale productions, such as ‘Morte di un amico’, which opened the doors to the famous Mecca of Cinema in Hollywood. He was notable for his striking resemblance to Egyptian star Omar Sharif.

YOU CAN SEE: 40 years after “Rambo”: the tragic alternative ending that Stallone recorded and was able to end the saga

What important role did Spiros Focás have in ‘Rambo 3’?

Spiros Focás came to be directed by prominent filmmakers such as Vincente Minnelli and Luchino Visconti, leaving an important mark in the history of cinema. His collaboration with Visconti included the iconic film ‘Rocco and His Brothers’ in 1960.

In the 80s, his film history was enriched with notable roles, such as that of the Afghan warrior and leader of a village in Afghanistan, ‘Masoud’in ‘Rambo 3’, where he supports the protagonist’s mission, Sylvester Stallone. Additionally, he played the villain ‘Omar’ in ‘Jewel of the Nile’, sharing the scene with Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZemQdvthBs&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quien.com%2F&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE&feature=emb_title

Focás also ventured into television, participating in various series, and shined in numerous plays. His legacy spans a broad spectrum of the entertainment industry.

#star #actor #movie #Rambo #dies #find #died