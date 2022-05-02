Your day begins without too many slowdowns: a hurried breakfast and then straight to work. The mind is full of ideas, to the point that it would risk exploding for how many things you want to say and convey. To who? To the world, to your colleagues, to yourself. Walk into your office and sit down, turn on your trusty corporate PC, do some neck stretching before you begin, and then immerse yourself in the work session that will captivate you for at least eight hours. If everything goes well.

The sound of firmly pressed keys echoes in that tiny space. Is it haste, violence or determination? It doesn’t matter, because in a short time you no longer have time to think, the writing becomes mechanical and that work transforms you into a pathetic automaton. But it doesn’t seem to matter to you. You claim to love your work madly, you defend it acclaiming it as if it were a priceless treasure to protect. A bit like when we are convinced that a person dear to us loves us, but having that heartbreaking intrinsic awareness of not really being important to her.

Stanley is back and it’s maybe all of us. We are a bit like him when we continue to live the same routine day after day believing that it makes us feel good. We are incredibly similar to him when others try to open our eyes but we continue to consume us inside. We are there undeterred to have that obsessive need to prove who knows what. Maybe to be perfect, indeed, no: we just don’t want to accept failure.

Like Stanley we believe we are in a happy place, while someone makes fun of us and feeds on our mind. It does not matter, however: it is necessary to survive, earn and know that you have mental and economic stability. Yet that horrible obsession weighs as much as a boulder and continues to crush us every day without relieving itself.



We dare not imagine what would happen if we also had a similar narrator …

Those who read our review nine years ago got to know our point of view on this game. The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe it is simply the confirmation of a masterpiece that never ceases to surprise. It is the mirror of yourself, it makes fun of you and at the same time wants to give you a well-aimed punch to make you understand how much your life is sacrificed.

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe Developer: Crows Crows Crows

Publisher: Crows Crows Crows

Availability: April 27, 2022 – PC, PS4 / PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch

Version tested: PC (Steam)

Stanley is the average man who believes he loves his job but is simply what allows him to support his family. He closes himself in his labyrinthine routine every single day without giving space to his thoughts. If only the latter had a way out, the protagonist would understand that he is slowly dying every single day.

He dies at every single button he presses, while a corrupt and selfish society maneuvers him like a puppet. It is when his PC stops working that his “happy” dream ends abruptly. His colleagues have mysteriously disappeared and he is there, totally alone in a universe of rooms that are always the same and terribly empty.

From an interactive point of view it is a simple walking simulator. You will walk, explore the maze of offices and embark on a journey into your mind so sincere that it makes you reflect instantly. To contribute, just like nine years ago, will be a narrator who will try to open your eyes and will have a ready answer for every single choice. Kind of like when we reached a room too quickly and he forced us to stop with a relaxing song.



Stanley is happy in such a room. Is he wrong or is society manipulating him?

Surreal elements, reflections, bizarre scenes: such a simple title manages to put us in front of all the things we underestimate. Too often we don’t enjoy the moment and go incredibly in a hurry as if something was chasing us relentlessly. We don’t let time take care of us, rather we try to face it and overcome it as if it were a fatal enemy. The Stanley Parable allowed us to do everything very calmly. At each narrator’s speech we literally stopped to listen to him, partly to better understand his hilarious metaphors, partly because we were literally ecstatic.

This updated version includes several improvements as well as new choices and endings. All this is transcribed in a virtual museum, candid and white, full of images, writings, even quotes taken from reviews. The developers figured out what confused players years ago, what elements needed refinements, and worked hard to ensure an even more enjoyable experience.

New little puzzles, goodies and surprises kept us glued to the screen for several hours without ever getting tired. Nobody can be satisfied with the most obvious ending, because Stanley has a lot to learn and we have a lot to learn from him. It is an indissoluble chain that transforms a very simple game, among other things without a real gameplay, into a psychological masterpiece. We walk and explore the offices but in the meantime something strongly digs into our soul. It seems like a carefree adventure and aimed at pure fun, but basically that narrator wants to wink at the talking cricket that resides within us.



The immense amount of choices available is simply extraordinary …

The game is localized in Italian, through subtitles that can be changed in transparency and size, and a dubbing in English to say the least brilliant. The latter is certainly one of the greatest strengths of the entire experience, as well as what immediately catches the eye and conquers the player. Anyone who already owns the title will simply have to start the game and find a door labeled “New Content” to unlock the new modes and scenarios of this revised version.

In 2013 as now, The Stanley Parable is a surprise you should never give up. New interactions, wonderful surprises and breathtaking twists are the icing on a flawless cake. We don’t want to reveal too much: it is an adventure to be lived with total spontaneity and you need to be unprepared. Who knows, once you quit the game you might start hearing your personal narrator harass you with his advice …

9

/ 10