The Rock Islands which are part of the Palau archipelago in the Pacific, February 15, 2018 (photo illustration). (MIKHAIL FLORES / AFP)

Palau has just signaled their desire to soon host an American military base. This news may seem anecdotal but it is an indicator that reveals that the face to face between Beijing and Washington is growing, day after day, in this region of the world.

On paper, the noise of boots has nothing to do in Palau, it would be rather the opposite. It is a very peaceful little paradise with 400 tiny islets, east of the Philippines and north of Indonesia. There are 22,000 inhabitants on only 460 km² of emerged land, and a huge marine sanctuary with turquoise waters, hundreds of species of corals and fish.

Incidentally, it is one of the few countries in the world with zero cases of Covid-19. But now the President of Palau received at the end of August the visit of the US Secretary of State for Defense Mark Esper. An American official of this rank had never been there The results of the races were not long in coming: President Tommy Remengesau therefore revealed on Friday September 4 that he had requested the installation of a permanent American military base on the archipelago. Land, sea and air base, it offers the total.

We are therefore at the heart of the military face-to-face between Beijing and Washington. The United States already has several historical bases in the region: in the Philippines to the west of Palau, in Guam to the north and of course in Hawaii to the east. But in recent years, Chinese expansionism, on the other hand, has accelerated. Beijing has literally taken possession of several islets not far from the Philippines, first the Paracels, then the Spratleys. In order to install there also permanent military bases, with in particular anti-aircraft defense systems. A little further north, around Taiwan, the threats become even more precise. At the end of August, China carried out ballistic missile tests. And the US Navy responded by deploying two ships in the Taiwan Strait.

China does not hide its intention to acquire the world’s leading maritime force within a few years. Opposite, the United States seems to be lagging behind. According to a report from the University of Sydney in Australia, published in 2019, US bases are ill-prepared for a military conflict with China. All this explains this militarization in progress in the region. Several countries are worried, and this is the case of Palau.

China is also knocking on the wallet. In fact, as soon as Palau started criticizing Chinese expansionism two years ago, Beijing took retaliatory measures by banning Chinese tour operators from visiting the archipelago. However, tourism represents 40% of the domestic product of Palau. This time around, there is no official reaction in Beijing yet, but further economic sanctions are likely. Here then is a small paradise in the heart of the Pacific on the way to becoming one of the symbols of a military conflict in gestation.