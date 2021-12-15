The Decree-Law “Unified General Rules of Work in the UAE”, which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and recently announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, sets four systems for “end of service benefits”. Part-time, flexible and temporary work (not full-time), in the federal and private sectors, is an annual leave, which is calculated on the basis of percentage and proportional to the working hours or days, and their end-of-service gratuity is in accordance with what is specified by law.

The decree-law, which will enter into force on the second of next February, sets general provisions, including first: the rules established therein represent the minimum rights of workers in the private sector, without prejudice to the provisions contained in the decree-law, and second: the provisions of the decree-law do not prejudice any of the rights prescribed by any other legislation, agreement, declaration, system, program, or work contract that entitles the employee or worker to rights that are more beneficial than the rights established under the provisions of this Decree-Law. The Gregorian calendar in implementing the provisions of this Decree-Law is 365 days, and the month is 30 days.

The decree-law, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, detailed the “leaves” that an employee or worker in the federal and private sectors obtain, explaining that full-time workers in the public and private sectors receive first; The “annual leave” is paid, and its duration is not less than 30 days for each year, and two days for each month if the service period is more than six months and less than a year, and the “maternity leave” of 60 days, of which the first 45 days are paid and 15 the next day at half pay.

An employee may combine maternity leave with any other approved leave, and an employee or worker may not be dismissed or warned of dismissal for obtaining maternity leave or interruption from work for the same reason, whenever the employer is notified of that in accordance with the law. An employee or worker, after returning from maternity leave, is entitled to an hour of rest to breastfeed the newborn, for a period of no less than six months from the date of delivery, and she may divide the hour of rest into two periods.

As for “parental leave”, for a maximum period of five working days, it is granted to the employee or worker (whether the father or the mother) who has a newborn to care for his child, whether continuously or intermittently, within a period of six months from the date of the child’s birth, and the “sick leave” is for a period of six months. Not less than 90 days, so that the first 15 days are paid, the next 30 days are half pay, and the following period (45 days) without pay, and a “mourning leave” of no less than five days, in the event of the death of the husband or wife, and three days In the event of the death of any of the mother, father, sons, brother, sister, grandchildren, grandfather or grandmother, starting from the date of death, and this leave shall be paid.

As for the “study leave”, its duration is not less than 10 working days per year, continuously or intermittently, for the employee or worker who is affiliated or regularly studying in one of the educational institutions approved by the Ministry of Education, whether the educational institution is inside or outside the country. This is to perform the tests, and this leave is with pay. The employee or the citizen worker is entitled to a full-time leave to perform the national service, in accordance with the legislation in force in the country.

and secondly; “Official holidays”, and their duration is the same as the official holidays that are determined by a decision of the Council of Ministers.

As for the employee or worker with other types of work (part-time work, flexible work, temporary work and any other types specified by law), he is entitled to an annual leave, calculated on the basis of proportion and proportion to the hours or days of work, and the conditions for its entitlement and its duration are specified in the work contract and as determined by the law.

Regarding the termination of the employee’s or worker’s service, the decree-law clarified that it ends with the end of the work contract, or according to the reasons specified by the law, specifying four systems for “end of service gratuity.” First, the reward is for the employee or the citizen worker in accordance with the legislation regulating pension and social security affairs in the state, Secondly, a foreign employee or worker who has completed a continuous year in full-time service is entitled to a bonus paid to him at the end of his service, calculated according to the basic wage, with a minimum wage of 21 days for each year of the first five years of service, and a wage of 30 days for each year of the In addition to that (the first five years), thirdly, the remuneration shall be for those who work according to other types of work (other than full-time work), as determined by the law, and fourthly, other systems may be adopted as alternatives to the end-of-service remuneration as determined by the law.

Annual Leave The Decree-Law “Unified General Rules of Work in the UAE” defines the rules and procedures for granting leaves and holidays and the possibility of working during them, and the cases and conditions for carrying over the annual leave, and obtaining compensation for it, as well as specifying the rules and procedures for granting any other leaves, whether with or without pay. The employee or worker may also be granted unpaid leave, as specified by the law or the work contract.



