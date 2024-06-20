Through Amazon Italy you can now buy one PS5 Slim, standard model, at a very attractive price. In fact, a 20% discount is available on the platform for the console with DualSense included. Just reach this address or use the box you see below.
The advised price it is €549.99. The current price is one of the lowest ever on Amazon, about two euros above the historic low. Infotech! is responsible for sales and shipping, boasting 87% positive reviews in the last 12 months.
What’s included in the PS5 box?
Inside this package you can find a PS5 standard Slim model (i.e. the most recent version of the console, with optical drive to use discs), the official DualSense controller and cables for the audio-video connection and power supply. However, the base to hold the console vertically is not included.
This is a PS5 classic bundle. There are no games other than Astro’s Playroom which is downloaded automatically upon first launch: it is a small platform and action game that allows you to discover the unique features of the DualSense. The sequel to this game will be available in September 2024.
#standard #PS5 #Slim #sale #Amazon #attractive #price
Leave a Reply