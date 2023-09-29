Investors also focused on adjusting their portfolios on the last day of the third quarter, which was weak for stocks.

Stock movements

The Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices recorded the largest monthly percentage decline of the year, while the three major indices recorded their first quarterly decline in 2023.

According to preliminary data, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell by 11.65 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 4,288.05 points.

While the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 18.05 points, or 0.14 percent, to 13,219.32 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.84 points, or 0.47 percent, to 33,507.5 points.