The future of David Alaba is not yet clear, but it is loud Sports picture a tendency. As reported, the central defender of FC Bayern continues to move real Madrid.
The fact that David Alaba will leave FC Bayern after this season seems to have been set in stone since November. At that time, President Herbert Hainer publicly stated that the association had withdrawn its offer of contract. Coinciding media reports also said that Alaba would have to approach those responsible if he wanted to play for the German record champions in the future – but that does not seem to have happened to this day.
An agreement is a long way off, as Oliver Kahn explained at the end of December: “We rolled out the red carpet for David Alaba and went to our limits. David and especially his advisor Pini Zahavi did not walk this red carpet. So we have him rolled up again at some point. ”
Alaba should leave Bavaria on June 30th after a total of 13 years. It is still unclear where it is going, but it should have a clear tendency.
As Sports picture reported, a total of six top international clubs are said to have made presentations to Alaba’s father and advisor George and Pini Zahavi: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool FC and Paris St. Germain. A decision should not be made in the immediate future, but Alaba tends to move to Madrid. The Spanish record champions are preparing for a possible departure from captain Sergio Ramos, the talks with Alaba are said to be “well advanced”.
At Bayern, meanwhile, there is a discussion about how Alaba’s loss can be compensated. Accordingly, the coaching staff expect that those responsible for sports director Hasan Salihamidzic will sign at least one central defender. Like recently Sport1 reported, Bayern should continue to have Dayot Upamecano on the list. However, the stipulated transfer fee of over 40 million euros is not so easy to lift even for the triple winner because of the shortfall in income in recent months.
