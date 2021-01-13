An agreement is a long way off, as Oliver Kahn explained at the end of December: “We rolled out the red carpet for David Alaba and went to our limits. David and especially his advisor Pini Zahavi did not walk this red carpet. So we have him rolled up again at some point. ”

At Bayern, meanwhile, there is a discussion about how Alaba’s loss can be compensated. Accordingly, the coaching staff expect that those responsible for sports director Hasan Salihamidzic will sign at least one central defender. Like recently Sport1 reported, Bayern should continue to have Dayot Upamecano on the list. However, the stipulated transfer fee of over 40 million euros is not so easy to lift even for the triple winner because of the shortfall in income in recent months.