new Delhi: The BJP is a constant attacker on the foreign travel of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. From party spokespersons to Union ministers, all are targeting Rahul. Now Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said without naming that when he misses his grandmother, he only knows where he reaches.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “The part-time politics, full-time tourism and hypocrisy that a leader will do will be remembered by his grandmother and when he misses his grandmother, only he knows where he reaches.”

Part-time politics, full-time tourism and hypocrisy will be remembered by the leader, and when he misses the nanny, he only knows where he reaches: Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi pic.twitter.com/kvp0hM4b2y – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 29, 2020

Let us know that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went abroad on his brief personal visit on Sunday. The party gave this information. The Congress, however, did not reveal where Rahul Gandhi has gone. The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed that he will be out for a few days.

Where is Rahul not disclosed

Surjewala said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for a brief personal visit and he will be out for a few days.” When asked where the former Congress chief has gone, Surjewala did not disclose. According to sources Rahul Gandhi left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight.

Also read-

PM inaugurates the ‘Khurja-Bhaupur’ section, a gift of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor to the country