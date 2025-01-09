-Do you have many stamps? -This entire package is full. In the wonderful movie The Cheatersdirected by Pedro Lazaga in 1959, Tony Leblanc He pretends to be an idiot who sells stamps that are actually thousand peseta bills. A redneck passing by, encouraged by a hook from the conman played by the great Antonio Ozoresthinks he is fooling the idiot by exchanging his envelope of stamps for all the money he has on him. In the stamp scam, the deceived person loses the money and looks bad. It’s a complete scam.

We have started the year reissuing this scam since the beginning of the year and it seems that we are not going to stop. Maybe it’s a premonition. The government has already taken to putting a discordant and brutalizing element among the twelve grapes to invite us to take sides and argue even at New Year’s Eve dinner. Not happy with this, the presenter makes a mistake scandalizenuns With a stamp included that is also very useful to continue turning the crank.

The stamp scam manages to divert your gaze to the wrong place

Broncano has talent, although there are many people busy praising him and labeling any stupid thing he does as genius. We have seen, for example, a lot of palmeros get excited because images of animals are broadcast instead of an interview. You have to reread Andersen’s story of the emperor’s new clothes because, in this case, it comes true from time to time. And yes, it is good to repeat it, Broncano was put there by whoever put him there, even if he insists on denying it.

Someday we will have to reflect on the obedience and sheepishness that some show towards power. Why is Spain such a docile, obedient people with so little critical spirit? What has happened to us? The stamp scam manages to divert your gaze to the wrong place in which you think you are going to have a profit when in reality it is a trap that will give power to your enemy.

The events to celebrate Franco’s death are another scam of the stampa mousetrap so that the right-wing parties take the bait, lower their guard and say any nonsense that serves as fuel for those on the left. One hundred events in a year are a real minefield for the fascio. How lazy. Meanwhile, They repeat to us that the economy is going like a rocket, but the macro has no impact on the micro, although almost no one complains. There are alarming data such as those from the AROPE report on the growth of the population at risk of poverty and social exclusion with frightening figures. Do you have many stamps?