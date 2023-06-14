The business interest in the Gisbert Market will allow the opening of the twenty stalls that will make up the gastromarket to increase the commercial and tourist attractiveness of this municipal facility. This was the announcement made yesterday by the acting deputy mayor, Manuel Padín, after the approval of the legal services of the City Council.

“This group of businessmen will be constituted as an association of merchants and will define the aesthetics and conditions of each location,” the mayor explained. Padín assured that there will be free competition and that it is about guaranteeing that everything is open from the beginning.

Customers will be able to buy and taste coffee, salted meats, liquors, pickles, pastries, beer, wines and spirits. “The exact number is still unknown, but they will be the best in each sector and there will be Joaquín Espejo’s fish market, just as we promised,” said Padín. This business was the last to close the blind to start the remodeling.

The first phase of the works began a couple of weeks ago with a municipal investment of 400,000 euros. These include the opening of the food market to the central street, the disassembly of the stalls, sanitation, lighting and accessibility actions. In three months, the construction company María García Martínez (MGM) will convert the interior into a diaphanous space open to the street, prepared for the arrival of merchants.

For the lining of the interior of the market in the second phase, we will have to wait for the legislature that is now beginning. The works are budgeted at 700,000 euros and it remains to be obtained from the European Union the financing or to include it in the municipal accounts for next year.

In any case, Padín was satisfied to start this project that he hopes will become a revulsion for the historic center in a couple of years, “which we cannot let die.” The markets have been a priority for the mayor who now stops along with the ‘shadow plan’ on Calle del Carmen.