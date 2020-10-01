A woman listens to an audiobook from her mobile phone. SANTI BURGOS

Literature read aloud is the new big bet of the publishing sector, but will audios really save the printing press? The proposition is not so far-fetched if you look at the growth of Audible, which in 25 years has gone from being a small startup to become the main audiobook platform in the world, acquired by Amazon in 2008 and now has millions of users. It has more than 470,000 titles, which include novels, essays, documentaries or podcasts —Which were never printed as books— and features voices like Colin Firth or Kate Winslet. It has expanded from the US to France, Italy, India or Canada, and since yesterday its catalog is available for the first time also in Spain, with 6,700 original content in Spanish, many created ad hoc for his well publicized landing.

The arrival of this great platform to the Spanish market doubles the stakes in an area, that of recorded literature, which has not had much push in Spanish so far. But things have changed and according to experts, the confinement of recent months and subscription services are changing the landscape.

In Spain, companies such as Storytel or Bookbeat already operate and there are up to 40 publishers offering around 10,000 titles. “In Spanish, there has not traditionally been the same habit of consuming audiobooks as in other countries,” explains Carmen Ospina, director of marketing and business development for the Penguin Random House group. “In the nineties, CDs and cassettes were tried, but it wasn’t until 2014 that the audiobook gained momentum in our group.” Planet, for its part, got into it with force as of 2018.

“We were a little late,” confesses Audible founder Dan Katz in a video call. The initial proposal of its portal is powerful: Leonor Watling reads the saga of Harry Potter, José Coronado has recorded The Great Gatsby and Juan Echanove lends his voice to Heart of Darkness. Katz says they will add about 40 new content each month. The price, for now, has been set at 9.99 euros per month, with unlimited access to 90% of the catalog.

Listen in bed

According to the Federation of Publishers Guilds (FGEE), in a country where one of every three citizens does not read a book a year, very few want to hear it: in 2018, audiobooks collected about two million, 0.1% of the total for the sector. And a recent report from the same body estimated that only 3% of the population over 14 years old listens to them.

Javier Celaya, an expert who advised the subscription service audiobook platform Storytel, questions the timid figures provided by the Publishers Guild. He explains that many labels exclusively assigned the rights to their works to the large platforms in the sector and therefore these revenues do not appear in the FGEE count. “In Spain there are around 150,000 users of subscription platforms and a market of about 10 or 15 million”, calculates Celaya.

Regardless of how you look at it, the penetration of the audiobook is still timid in the Spanish-speaking market compared to the Anglo-Saxon or German, but things are changing. From the Planeta group they point out that part of their strategy consists of popularizing recorded books. “We are committed to being on all channels and platforms,” ​​explains Laura Guilera, responsible for the group’s digital catalog. “Our forecast is that this market will double in 2021.” Among the great successes of recent months, the latest novel by Almudena Grandes and the books Carlos Ruiz Zafón stand out, and he plans to close the year with a catalog of around 1,200 titles, taking into account both production in Spain and Mexican subsidiaries. Argentina and Colombia. “An important milestone has been the recent creation of the Planeta Audio and Grup62àudio publishing labels, which respectively group the entire audio catalog in Spanish and Catalan of the group”, he adds.

Mireia Guix, responsible for marketing of Storytel in Spain, explains that four months usually pass between the debut of a work and its audio version, but times are accelerating: “We want the releases to be more and more simultaneous.”

Ospina notes that the Penguin Random House group has not only chosen to withdraw from subscription platforms globally since January, but has also set up recording studios. Of the 20 audiobooks released in 2014 today, the catalog totals 1600 titles, being Sapiens Yuvan Harari’s is one of the best sellers. “The peculiarity of this market is that there is so little production that the platforms themselves are involved in producing to obtain content that feeds the subscription service,” says Ospina. “During the confinement there has been a takeoff, so much so that we do not stop producing at any time and some actors continued working with us from their homes.”

Audible has also detected an increase during quarantine and Katz notes that a few use it in bed as well. “We have many users who, thanks to the audiobook, are hooked on literature. We are conquering a non-reading public, which can easily consume audiobooks through mobile. We don’t want to tear down the paper. It’s a complement, ”explains Guix from Storytel.

This is how a novel is recorded Since he signed up for a storytelling course taught by Los Angeles professors in 2018, actor and director Israel Elejalde has recorded more than a dozen novels. “There are books that have an easier and more direct translation and others in which it is more complex,” he explains. Among the former he highlights ‘Ordesa’ by Manuel Vilas or ‘Tomorrow in the battle think of me’ by Javier Marías. Philip Roth is another of the authors to whom he has literally lent his voice. “Recording sessions last about four hours and a 350-page book needs six to eight days, with a director. He listens, controls and facilitates you to prevent you from falling into a monotonous tone.” His next project: ‘La forja de un rebelde’, by Arturo Barea, of which the first two volumes have already been recorded.

Not all see it so clearly and perhaps partly because of this, medium-sized and independent publishers have not yet just entered the audiobook. “It seems clear that the normal way to access a written text is reading. Only in certain very specific cases can it be more comfortable or convenient to listen to it, ”says Luis Solano, from Libros del Asteroide. Your company has a title in the Audible catalog, and a few more on other platforms. Now he is considering producing some recording on his own. But it is more than anything, according to Solano, a test, lest the future slip away. “From the data of other publishers or agencies with which we work, it does not seem that we are missing anything,” he adds.

Neither does the publishing house Impedimenta see much benefit in this new wave. “It is totally and absolutely subsidiary,” adds Enrique Redel, head of the editorial. Its titles available in audio format are 15. “None of them generate real sales. At the income level, it is testimonial ”, he confesses. “An exaggerated amount of money has been put into promotion and in the fees they have paid to publishers for the rights,” he adds. Both he and Solano say they received offers and signed contracts well above market prices, although now everything is returning to normal.

Neither Audible nor Storytel provide their number of users or billing. The second does offer a profile of its average client: more women (60%) than men, the majority between 25 and 45 years old, who bet mainly on novels. They tend to listen to the catalog on the way to work (62%), while exercising (55%), during a car trip (49%), cleaning (40%) or cooking (39%), although confinement has already changed these habits. at the same time, according to Storytel, consumption skyrocketed.

“There is nothing better than a paper book as an artifact. Nothing will replace that, but you can have dozens of works on your mobile, take them wherever you want, and select exactly what you want at that moment ”, Don Katz acknowledges. He spent 20 years in print, as a writer and journalist. He even traveled to Spain on several occasions to cover Franco’s death and the Basque conflict. But since 1995 when he released his first audiobook with Audible, Men are from Mars, women are from Venusby John Gray, Katz Hasn’t Looked Back. “Reading like this is easier. And you add the talent of the voice that is interpreting it. You regain the pleasure of being read ”, insists the person in charge by Audible.