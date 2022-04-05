HBO Max continues to expand its programming with various types of movies and series. Very soon, the mysteries surrounding one of the cases of most controversial real murders in the history of North Carolina, United States, will be revealed in “The staircase”.

What is “The Staircase” about?

Based on a true story, the crime drama will follow novelist Michael Peterson (Oscar-winning Colin Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen (Tony Collette) after she was found dead in her house, on the stairs.

“It is my life that is in danger and I want to tell my story. And I promise you, when we’re on the other side of this, things will be better,” Peterson tells his family at a dinner toast. The trailer intersperses happy moments of the married couple and the media circus that unfolds after Kathleen’s death.

Trailer for “The Staircase”

Cast of “The staircase”

In addition to Colin Firth and Toni Collette, we will see Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt, Tim Guinee, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, Vincent Vermignon, Odessa Young, and Parker Posey.

It is not the first time that the case has been brought to the screen

Peterson was convicted of killing Kathleen in 2003, but was released in 2017 after a plea to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter. A docuseries of the same name first aired on the Sundance Channel in 2005. In 2012, French filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade shot additional material for a Netflix remaster.

A docuseries of the same name first aired on the Sundance Channel in 2005 and in 2012 on Netflix. Photo: HBO Max.

When does “The Staircase” premiere?

“The Staircase” Will Premiere With Three Episodes on Thursday May 5. Subsequently, one episode per week will be broadcast, until reaching the eighth and final episode on June 9 by HBOMax.