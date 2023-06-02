The staging of Alessandro Impagnatiello after the crime of Giulia Tramontano: he went looking for him throughout the area

All the investigations of the case for the excruciating crime of Julia Tramontano, committed precisely by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnetiello. The latter to make everyone believe in the disappearance of the girl, has put in place a feint that is incredible.

The investigators have placed him under arrest and he is now in the local prison, waiting for the investigating magistrate during the hearing for the stopped decide what to do for him.

Giulia appeared to have disappeared from the evening of Saturday 27 May, the evening in which her boyfriend put an end to her life, with the baby she was carrying. However, he reported her missing in afternoon of the next day.

He told officers that she was actually at home when he left for work. But once he got home, there wasn’t any of her trace and his phone was always switched off. She said there was no passport, an ATM and about 400 euros in cash.

On Monday, when all the family members had made appeals on social media, Alessandro Impagnatiello with his mother and her partner set about research of his fiancée in the municipality of Senago, where they lived.

The story of a man who saw Alessandro Impagnatiello looking for Giulia Tramontano

The 30-year-old boy went to the bar a few meters from his home, which is called Bar 9. The holder of that post in a short interview with Fanpage.itabout meeting the man he said:

He asked if he could see the surveillance footage if his fiancée had stopped by. Then they all turned out to be hoaxes. We told him that maybe it was better to look the other way, which was closer, where there is a tobacconist and a pub, instead of starting from the back.