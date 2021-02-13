February 14 arrives and with it a sea of ​​rose petals, romantic dates and chocolates in red boxes. Valentine’s Day brings out the most romantic streak in couples, regardless of the situation they are going through. But we already know that, as happens to anyone, relationships evolve and are not always at the same point, regardless of the arrival of what many consider “the most romantic day of the year.” Today, coinciding with this date as hated as it is loved, we propose a selection of works that represent some of the phases that a relationship between two people goes through, from beginning to end …

Throw the rod: Flirtationby Eugene de Blaas

The first steps in a relationship have changed a lot thanks to technology: relatively recently, the internet has become the most common way to find a partner and dating apps have already overtaken friends in the role of celestinas, such as we tell you in this article about Verne. This fact has relegated some of the traditional courtship rituals to the background, but some of them survive thanks to works of art such as those of Eugene de Blaas.

This Italian painter, who ended up becoming one of the most sought-after by the Venetian aristocrats of the 19th century, immortalized some scenes featuring young Venetians with theatricality and a very classical style. Among these scenes there are several that represent those first approaches, in which the love relationship is nothing more than a promise and there are hardly enough intense reds to illustrate the blush on the cheeks of its protagonists.

First date: The Confession of Loveby Jean-Honoré Fragonard

On our first dates, we’re all a little rococo. The artists of this period often represent in their paintings the customs of a society that insatiably seeks happiness and often finds it in pleasure. Representations of daring men courting and flirting with women are quite frequent in this period, in what has commonly been called gallant subjects.

Jean-Honoré Fragonard He is perhaps the most famous artist of the Full Rococo for his well-known painting The swing. As in this work, most of his paintings present specially decorated characters who star in intimate as well as sensual scenes, in which mischief becomes a central element. The work that we have chosen, Confession of love, is a clear example of this, since it represents an intimate encounter between two lovers that ends in a declaration.

Infatuation: In bed: the kissby Henri Toulouse-Lautrec

The 19th century in Paris brought with it the rise of brothels. Thus, from the moment that Toulouse-Lautrec set foot in the French capital, he began to frequent these clubs, which gave him a surprising tranquility, a refuge in which his height (he barely reached one and a half meters) seems not to import so much. When in 1892 the owner of a brothel on rue Ambroise commissioned a series of paintings to decorate his living rooms, the young painter already felt these premises were almost like home.

The paintings resulting from this commission are far from the scenes that are usually related to brothels, in which the protagonists dance, have fun and / or appear with a clearly sexual interest. In In bed: the kiss, one of the paintings in this series, the artist portrays a moment of intimacy between two brothel prostitutes, a scene marked by tenderness. And it is that kind of kisses, full of affection, that have made us opt for this work as the representation of that sweet and blind infatuation that characterizes the beginning of a relationship.

Routine: Indoor outdoorby Ramón Casas

The phase of butterflies in the stomach, which we commonly refer to as “enchochamiento”, is followed by routine, perhaps one of the biggest causes of rupture in times. The years and the coexistence cause that magic of the beginning to be diluted little by little, although this does not always imply the death of the relationship and it is more natural than it seems at first. In Indoor outdoor, Ramón Casas knew how to perfectly capture this new plot twist in relationships, in which the couple enjoys (or not) the company of the other without the effusiveness that characterizes the principles.

This painting, made by the Catalan artist in 1892, is a portrait of his sister with her husband, having a coffee on a terrace, enjoying the daylight. The apparently contradictory title is actually a clear reflection of the true interests of the painter: exploring his taste for architecture and the incidence of natural light in these types of spaces, interests that he shares with his friend and colleague Santiago Rusiñol.

Rods: In the carby Roy Lichtenstein

Roy Lichtenstein he was one of the greatest authors of American pop art. His works, featuring archetypal images of contemporary America, are inspired by elements of mass culture such as advertising, comics and magazines. From them, he builds his personal critique of the society in which he lives.

The work that we have chosen, In the car, is part of a series that the artist carried out in the early 1960s on the theme of romance. In this case, extract the scene from a comic called Girls’ Romances. The distance that seems to exist between the two lovers is what has made us opt for this work as a representation of the moment after a couple’s argument.

Breaking off: Meeting in the towerby Frederic William Burton

The end of the relationship is not always a consequence of the lack of love. If a breakup is almost never a dish of good taste, it is less so in cases in which both people love each other and there are other reasons that prevent them from continuing with the relationship. The work of Frederic William Burton popularly known as Meeting in the Tower it is a true portrait of the feeling that accompanies two people who still love each other but are forced to separate.

This tragic yet romantic scene is inspired by an old medieval Danish ballad, which tells the story of an impossible love between Hellelil and his personal guard, Hildebrand, who was actually Prince of Engelland. And like most impossible loves, the ending was not happy: the father disapproves of the relationship and orders the death of the prince, which would eventually lead the young woman to die of grief as well. Much influenced by Pre-Raphaelite painting, Burton, who learned about the story through the translation of his friend Whitley Stokes, does not focus on the real drama that the story stars, but prefers to imagine and immortalize in his work what would be the last meeting of lovers, in which they say their last goodbye.

Melancholia: The bride of the wind or The Tempestby Oskar Kokoschka

Oskar Kokoschka immortalizes in his characteristic frenzy and paste-like brushstroke. The bride of the wind the final embrace of a couple with very different attitudes: she rests peacefully, oblivious to what is happening, while he appears lost in thought, more aware of the storm that threatens them.

Also known as The Tempest, this painting became the only memory left by the painter who was his great love: Alma Mahler, widow of the composer Gustav Mahler, a woman who carried freedom by flag. Kokoschka felt a passionate and turbulent love for her, which would come to an end after three intense years. The multitude of interpretations offered by the composition share the same feeling: the anguish of that man, the artist himself, who knows his love is dead even before it ends. And it is that this work is the perfect representation of the melancholy that characterizes a love that is known to be lost.

Singleness: Automatby Edward Hopper

If you are going to spend this Valentine’s Day without a partner, this work may make you feel more represented than the previous ones. Is about Automat, a work that gets its name from the type of premises in which its protagonist is, a very popular cafeteria in the 20s in New York, in which customers served their own food through vending machines. The portrayed woman, a rather ornate woman, has a coffee in absolute solitude, despite being in the big city. They are all questions (common in Hopper’s work): “How did it end up in that place?” “Loneliness, does it weigh you down or does it relieve you?” “What is he thinking of?”

By chance, the first time this work saw the light was on Valentine’s Day in 1927, the date on which the artist’s second retrospective was inaugurated in a New York gallery. Until shortly before, Hopper was better known for his impressionistic landscapes than for the solitary portraits we remember him for today. Over time it would become one of his most iconic paintings.

